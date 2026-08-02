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Man's death, Sh65m bill big test for SHA's promise to ease medicare pain

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 2, 2026
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John Kamau Gichatha fought for his life for eight months and six days at the Aga Khan University Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, but he did not make it.

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