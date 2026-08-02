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Inside the Bukusu circumcision ritual

By Jackline Inyanji | Aug. 2, 2026
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Boys prepare for this year's circumcision among the Bukusu community in Western region. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Excitement has filled villages in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties as Bukusu and Tachoni communities usher in traditional circumcision for their young boys in style.

Young boys bang hand-held bells (Chinyimba) whose echoes welcome you in several homes. The boys are smeared in mud from toe to head, ready to face the knife. An elder whispered that the special bells were crafted by unblemished traditional blacksmiths.

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Related Topics

Bukusu Culture Bukusu Circumcision Tachoni Community Bukusu Traditional Circumcision
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