Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences

Ol Kalou has it all in just a matter of weeks. Yesterday's violence where goons attacked and injured DCP campaingers destroying their property was the culmination of days of tension and cutthroat campaigns to influence the voting pattern.
What would ordinarily be a by-election for Ol-Kalou voters to pick their representative following the death of David Kiaraho has morphed into a major contest that mirrors the biblical confrontation between David and Goliath.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…