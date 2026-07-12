Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences

Muchina Nyaga of the UDA party and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the DCP party will be contesting in the Ol Kalou by-election. [Courtesy]

Ol Kalou has it all in just a matter of weeks. Yesterday's violence where goons attacked and injured DCP campaingers destroying their property was the culmination of days of tension and cutthroat campaigns to influence the voting pattern.

What would ordinarily be a by-election for Ol-Kalou voters to pick their representative following the death of David Kiaraho has morphed into a major contest that mirrors the biblical confrontation between David and Goliath.