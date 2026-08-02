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Cash no longer guarantees votes as the electorate rewrite rules

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 2, 2026
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Residents of Ol Kalou town receive goodies donated by the government ahead of the July 16 by-election in Ol Kalou constituency. [James Munyeki, Standard]

For decades, money has been one of the most powerful currencies in Kenyan politics, because candidates have relied on cash handouts to attract crowds, reward supporters and create the perception of popularity.

History, however, teaches us that the use of huge amounts of cash does not necessarily translate into votes, as the recent OI Kalou constituency by-election showed us.

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Related Topics

Voter Bribery Political Handouts Ol Kalou Byelection 2027 Elections
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