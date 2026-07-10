Mudavadi dismisses Linda Mwananchi leaders presidential ambitions

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sufuna addresses Linda Mwananchi rally at Kivulini Grounds in Thika, Kiambu County, on June 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now claims that the Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi team don’t have what it takes to vie for the country’s top seat.

Speaking during a tour of Trans Nzoia County on Thursday, Mudavadi said that he was the first person in the Mulembe community to contest the presidency in 2013 and therefore he knows the stakes.

“I am telling you it takes much more to go for the presidency than what those who are moving around here thinking they are ready. They are not ready.” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further said that if the opposition attempts to go for the presidency in 2027, they will be unsuccessful.

“I want to tell you, right now, all those moving around here from the opposition, they will not succeed. They will not make it.”

Mudavadi argued that he told people in 2022 that President Ruto would win but they did not believe him and he bemoaned why the community was still not listening to him. He warned them that they will lag behind.

“Even the ODM party were the biggest opponents to Ruto but right now they are even stronger in supporting William Ruto more than us,” he said.

He said the safest bet for the Luhya community would be to back President Ruto and then target the seat in 2032.

Leaders who accompanied the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary dismissed the Sifuna-led faction.

“Any engagement to do with the Western Kenya people should be done through Musalia Mudavadi. We are requesting his excellency the President, as we move forward we want Musalia to be your running mate,” said National Standards Council Chairperson Chris Wamalwa.

Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau said, “Mudavadi is a pair of safe hands, his politics is not abrasive, he’s a uniting factor. He can be trusted.”

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago rallied the residents to support the President saying that Western is well positioned to get the presidency in the future.

“People of Western Kenya listen to me. The Presidency is here in Sugoi. From Sugoi to Kakamega or Vihiga is like moving from the nose to the mouth. Make the decision yourselves,” Mandago said, urging them to join the Tutam movement.

Mudavadi officially opened the Sikhendu Secondary School classroom block, inspected a modern market in Kiminini and attended an empowerment event for Trans Nzoia county health promoters in Kitale. [Jacob Ochiro]