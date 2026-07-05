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How police protected goons attacking Linda Mwananchi convoy

By Stanley Ongwae | Jul. 5, 2026
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Several people were injured as goons blocked a Linda Mwanchi convoy at Keumbu, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County on July 3, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

They were bold. Operating in the full glare of cameras and police officers without showing the slightest sign of fear, the entire operation appeared carefully choreographed. The suspected hired goons, believed to enjoy the backing of local authorities, wreaked havoc on a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii.

Although the opposition leaders  successfully held rallies across the region, the attack on their convoy at Keumbu once again exposed the state's underbelly in allegedly promoting political hooliganism.

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Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi Rally Political Goonism Goonism Culture Political Goons
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