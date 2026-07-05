Ruku urges Mt Kenya East to unite, back Ruto's re-election bid

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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku addresses clan leaders drawn from Ukambani led by Kamba Clan Governing Council, at Sisu Hotel in Machakos on July 4, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has called for the unity of Mt Kenya East, saying the region's political strength is rooted in supporting President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

CS Ruku who spoke at the Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK) Tharaka where he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the synod's business centre, urged the people in Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Mwea and Isiolo counties to rally behind Ruto's re-election bid.

He stressed the need for the people in the region to remain united and continue their support for Ruto's administration, as the region stands to gain in its development agenda and political strength.

Ruku who has previously expressed his support for a Kindiki presidency after Ruto serves two terms, noted that the appointment of the DP positioned Mt Kenya East in a good place to advance its development agenda.

"There are issues that we, as the Eastern region, need to examine keenly. We are fortunate that the President chose our son, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, as the Deputy President, and that alone is reason enough to support the President for a second term," he said.

The CS said Mt Kenya East had been sidelined politically and development-wise, for a long time, but that had changed in Ruto's administration.

He said the region had always supported the development of other parts of the country without receiving its fair share of national resources and opportunities, but the coming together of Ruto and Kindiki, has seen the region benefit from key projects.

"Our work has been to push others, even in terms of development, since independence. It is now their turn to support us," Ruku said.

The CS urged the people of Mt Kenya East and the other parts of Eastern region to vote as a bloc, to boost their bargaining power at the national level.

Ruku further stated that available data had shown disparities in development projects in favour of other regions compared to Mt Kenya East.

He pointed out that electricity connectivity, water supply, road infrastructure and other development projects had been implemented in Mt Kenya West at the expense of Mt Kenya East, but that was changing in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"The people of Mt Kenya West are free to leave the government if they wish, but we in Mt Kenya East and the Eastern region will not abandon this government," Ruku said.

He also castigated a section of leaders from Mt Kenya West, for ignoring the development challenges facing neighbouring regions.

"Some of these leaders from Mt Kenya West have eaten and their bellies are full, but they should not show us their full bellies when some of our people are still hungry. Ukikula ukishiba, funika tumbo," Ruku said.

He said the people and leaders in Mt Kenya East were committed in their support for President Ruto's administration to ensure the region continues to 'enjoy' development opportunities, just like those in Mt Kenya West enjoyed during the administrations of former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.