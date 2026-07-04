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Handout season: Ruto allies splash millions as cash politricks roar back

By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno | Jul. 4, 2026
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Raucous crowds, long queues of elderly women and young people jostling for a share of politicians’ cash handouts, and bundles of millions of shillings that most Kenyans can only dream of have become a familiar sight as politicians, led by President William Ruto and his allies, roll out lavish empowerment drives ahead of next year's General Election.

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