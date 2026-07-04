Handout season: Ruto allies splash millions as cash politricks roar back

Raucous crowds, long queues of elderly women and young people jostling for a share of politicians’ cash handouts, and bundles of millions of shillings that most Kenyans can only dream of have become a familiar sight as politicians, led by President William Ruto and his allies, roll out lavish empowerment drives ahead of next year's General Election.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…