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Infotrak survey places Kirinyaga as best Woman Rep performer

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 1, 2026
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Kirinyaga Country Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina has been named the top performing legislator on matters of women, youth and persons living with disabilities, scoring 67pc in a new survey.

The survey, conducted on Wednesday, July 1,  by Infotrak Research and Consulting on elected leaders, placed Maina ahead of her peers among the 47 Women Representatives assessed nationally.

West Pokot's Rael Kasiwai followed at 61pc, with Samburu's Pauline Lenguris and Kakamega's Elsie Muhanda rounding out the top four.

Others in the top ten include Makueni's Rose Mumo at 58pc, Turkana's Cecilia Ngitit, Nandi's Cynthia Muge, Homa Bay's Bensuda Osogo, Kitui's Irene Kasalu and Tharaka Nithi's Susan Nduyo.

Infotrak said the survey was conducted between January and May 2026, covering all 47 counties, 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards, with an overall sample of 87,286 respondents.

Each county was treated as an individual universe and assigned a cluster sample ranging between 738 and 5,100 respondents, guided by population and the number of wards in the respective counties.

The first phase ran between January and March 2026, involving 36,200 participants. A second phase followed with 51,086 participants, boosting the sample so each constituency had at least 300 respondents.

"Within each county, sampling frames were designed using population proportionate to size guided by census data and catered for demographics such as age, gender," the research firm said.

Data was collected through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews and analysed using SPSS.

Infotrak said the survey measured delivery on campaign promises, transparency and accountability, initiation of projects, and influence over allocation of public funds.

Other indicators included sponsorship of bills, media portrayal and visibility, and participation in legislative debates.

The firm also ranked the best performing MPs overall and senators, with governor rankings expected to follow.

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