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Wetang'ula accused of favouring Nakhumicha in Trans Nzoia governor race

By Martin Ndiema | Jun. 27, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s endorsement of Susan Nakhumicha as the preferred candidate for the Trans Nzoia governor's seat in 2027 has sparked uproar among UDA politicians.

Other UDA candidates who have declared their intention to contest the position have accused Wetang’ula of trying to pre-select a candidate for the ruling coalition

Governorship hopefuls Kakai Bisau and Chris Wamalwa have faulted the Speaker, saying it was wrong for him to favour one candidate while others in the coalition are eyeing the seat.

They demanded that Wetang’ula ensure that the process for selecting the candidate who will represent the broad-based government in the Trans Nzoia governorship race is free, fair, and transparent.

They emphasised that every aspirant deserves a fair shot to prove themselves who can best challenge Governor George Natembeya in next year’s election.

Speaking during a thanksgiving event for Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in Liavo village,  Bisau, the Kiminini MP cautioned that the ruling coalition could jeopardise its chances if it doesn't hold credible nominations. 

"I get that a daughter holds a special place in her father's heart, but the 2027 General Election is going to be a fierce political battle. We need brave and seasoned warriors. If we truly want to win the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat and ensure President William Ruto secures a second term, we must treat all candidates fairly," Bisau said.  

Bisau pointed out that Trans Nzoia is one of the regions that strongly opposes President Ruto's administration and urged coalition leaders to select the strongest candidate through a competitive nomination process.

Wamalwa, who recently switched from Ford Kenya to UDA, also voiced his disapproval of any efforts to handpick the coalition's gubernatorial candidate.

"I left that party, and now I hear they want to choose a governor for us. We want the people of Trans Nzoia to decide who their governor should be," Wamalwa said.

In response to the backlash, Wetang'ula brushed off allegations that he had endorsed Nakhumicha.

"I haven't shown any favouritism towards Nakhumicha. She is just the only one who has stepped up to express interest in running for the Trans Nzoia governorship under the Ford Kenya banner. I encourage you to join Ford Kenya and challenge her in the party nominations. I will back whoever comes out on top," Wetang'ula said.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose emphasised that Kenya Kwanza is fully committed to launching a strong campaign in 2027 to reclaim the Trans Nzoia governorship from Governor Natembeya.

The Thanksgiving ceremony was held to celebrate Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi's significant progress in his medical recovery. Wanyonyi's family, including his wife, Margaret, and their children, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the community for their prayers and steadfast support during his recovery.

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Related Topics

Susan Nakhumicha Moses Wetangula Trans Nzoia Politics 2027 Elections
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