Wetangula declare former CS Nakhumicha as Kenya Kwanza candidate to face Natembeya

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An elder hands a gift to former CS Susan Nakhumicha when elders drawn from various communities in Trans-Nzoia endorsed her candidature for Trans-Nzoia governor seat lpresent, was speaker of National Assembly Moses Wetangula. [Osinde Obare, Standard]

Ford Kenya leaders have declared former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha as Kenya Kwanza preferred candidate to face Trans-Nzoia governor George Natembeya in 2027 polls.

Party leaders led by Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula endorsed her candidature and asked United Democratic Alliance UDA aspirants Dr Chris Wamalwa and Maurice Bisau to quit the race.

Wetangula argued that Nakhumicha is the most outstanding and potential candidate to pose a serious challenge against Natembeya.

Speaking on Friday at Chebarus village during a ceremony by elders drawn from various communities to endorse Nakhumicha, Wetangula urged residents of Trans-Nzoia to rally behind the former CS.

"She has demonstrated the highest ability and strength to unseat governor Natembeya and as Ford Kenya, Kenya Kwanza and Broad based government she is our preferred candidate for the seat," said Wetangula.

Wetangula assured residents of Trans-Nzoia that Nakhumicha's experience in governance will enable the county achieve positive development.

"She has been tested and she has proven to be a performer. She is focused and set to steer the country to prosperity," he said.

Webuye East MP Mr. Martin Wafula openly asked Dr Wamalwa and Bisau to pull out of the gubernatorial race and back Nakhumicha.

"She has the potentials to remove governor Natembeya from office and we are asking our brothers Dr Wamalwa and Bisau to quit the race and back her," Wafula said.

Bungoma senator Wafula Wakoli and Ford Kenya Secretary General John Chikati noted that Nakhumicha was the best bet and urged elders to support her.

"We have seen women governors such as Glady Wanga of Homabay turning round the economy of their respective counties and we are confident that Nakhumicha has all it takes to help Trans-Nzoia achieve desired economic goals," said Wakoli.

The declaration has however sparked off outrage from former Kiminini Member of Parliament Dr Chris Wamalwa, a serious contender for the seat.

Dr Wamalwa dismissed the call and told off the Ford Kenya leadership.

Dr Wamalwa, main challenger of governor Natembeya during 2022 elections vowed not to pull out of the race expressing confidence of clinching the seat.

He termed the calls as inconsequential and asked Wetangula to keep off the affairs of Trans-Nzoia.

"He is trying to impose a candidate on the people of Trans-Nzoia and this is unacceptable. Let Wetangula go and dictate the affairs of Bungoma and not Trans-Nzoia," thundered Dr Wamalwa.

He challenged Wetangula to fold his party and join UDA before trying to interfer with the affairs of the party.

"Wetangula should keep off UDA affairs and I challenge him to disband FK and join UDA so that we face the nomination with his preferred candidate," he added.

Dr Wamalwa alleged that Wetangula shortchanged the people of Trans-Nzoia after the formation of the Kenya Kwanza government.

"Trans-Nzoia County didn't benefit from the 30 per cent agreed between President William Ruto and Wetangula. Slots reserved for TransNzoia was instead taken up by people from Bungoma," he claimed.