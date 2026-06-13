Ruto: Opposition has no plan, just noise

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President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secratary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during the launch of Shirikiana Sacco on June 13, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has lashed out at the opposition, saying they do not have a plan for Kenya and their work is just to move around the country to make noise.

“If you see them in markets, they are not selling tomatoes or chicken; they are not selling anything. They only move around with loudspeakers to make noise,” he said.

“They go to Churches, they are not choir member of preachers, they do not give testimonies, they are only there to disturb people, they attend burials even without knowing the deceased, only to make noise.”

He called them out, saying that they have been moving around the country, saying that his administration has not done anything.

He said that he had revived Mumias and Sony sugar companies, adding that farmers selling cane now no longer have to wait for six months to get paid; the money comes within a week.

Ruto further claimed that factory workers are now paid on time and that the Kakamega Level Six hospital would be completed in November.

“They should go to Bungoma and see we are building an Sh8 billion level six hospital, and here in Kakamega we are finishing our stadium, and we will do the same in Vihiga and Busia.”

He added that roads in the region were nearing completion, and there are new road projects set to be launched soon.

Ruto said that his administration had hired more than 100,000 teachers and the Social Health Authority had registered over 30 million Kenyans.

“We have allocated Sh100 billion in Western Kenya for housing, markets and hostels,” he said, adding the opposition leaders do not have a track record of development.

“The best thing they could think about was to nickname me ‘Kasongo’ nothing more.”

Ruto was speaking during the launch of Shirikiana Sacco, where he also announced that he would pump in Sh50 million to help begin operations while calling on the residents to make savings.

“The cooperative’s products must support Mama Mboga, boda boda rider, the artisan, the youth entrepreneur, and the small business owner. Its social protection products must help families access healthcare, educate their children, and navigate difficult moments with dignity,” he said in his speech.

He said that he was encouraged by its growth, with 12,000 members and promoters working in 190 wards across Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Trans Nzoia counties.

According to the President, Saccos are key to Kenyans' financial growth, and the institution will achieve greater success if it seeks to serve citizens excluded from mainstream finance.