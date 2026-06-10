Why impeached Gachagua may still vie for presidency

The question of whether former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can contest public office in future elections has sparked online debate following a High Court ruling upholding his impeachment.
While the court affirmed the legality of his removal from office, legal experts argue that the ruling does not automatically lock him out of elective politics.
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