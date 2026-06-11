Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MPs bar Wamboka from oversight committees

By Irene Githinji | Jun. 11, 2026
Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has been absolved from bribery allegations. [File, Standard] 

An inquiry by the National Assembly has absolved Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from allegations of seeking financial inducement from former National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) officials.

But the Committee of Powers and Privileges recommended that the House bars the MP from appointment to or leadership of committees whose mandate covers matters relating to cohesion, governance, and audit.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

MP Jack Wamboka NCIC National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved