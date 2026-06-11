MPs bar Wamboka from oversight committees

An inquiry by the National Assembly has absolved Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from allegations of seeking financial inducement from former National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) officials.
But the Committee of Powers and Privileges recommended that the House bars the MP from appointment to or leadership of committees whose mandate covers matters relating to cohesion, governance, and audit.
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