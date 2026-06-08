Barasa urges Western leaders to back Ruto, set sights on 2032 presidential bid

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Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa says Western region has benefited from the collaboration with President Willam Ruto's government. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged leaders from the Western region to focus on winning the presidency in 2032.

The governor discouraged the leaders from bargaining for the Deputy President position in 2027, saying the Luhya community will instead support President William Ruto.

"As a region we have greatly benefited from the good partnership with President Ruto. So in 2027 we will support him as we plan ourselves for the top seat in 2032," Barasa said.

Barasa was speaking on Sunday when he attended a church service at Eshiandukusi Church of God in Butsotso South ward, Lurambi constituency.

The county boss said the Luhya community has already produced three deputy presidents: Musalia Mudavadi, the late Michael Wamalwa Kijana, and Moody Awori.

He said it is now time for the community to aim for the country's top seat.

"The Luhya community has already served in almost all top seats apart from the President. Going forward, we must put our house in order and work towards winning the presidency in 2032," he said.

He warned leaders against being distracted by opportunities for a running mate position, saying the community should remain focused on its long-term goal.

Barasa compared the situation to a hunter who is looking for a rhino but gets distracted by a passing squirrel.

Deputy Governor Ayub Savula urged the Mulembe community to support President Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

Savula said backing the President for a second term would place the community in a stronger position to produce a presidential candidate in 2032.

"The Luhya community has the numbers and potential to produce Kenya's next president after Ruto's tenure and we shall be there in 2032," Savula said.

Savula also pointed to development projects implemented under the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying they would influence voting patterns across the Western region.

"Through our collaboration with the national government, Bukhungu Stadium is on course for completion, Level Six referral hospital will be complete by September among other projects," he said.

He expressed confidence that President Ruto would receive overwhelming support from voters in the region during the 2027 General Election.