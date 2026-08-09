Is the church ready for the election year?

Audio By Vocalize

There is a door Kenyans keep knocking on, and it is the wrong one. When citizens need someone to hear their grievance and say it aloud to power, they call the opposition. When they need someone to hear it and simply hold it quietly, they call the Church. Hearing is not the same as speaking. A people who cannot tell the difference will keep mistaking sympathy for prophecy.

This is not politics failing us. It is the Church resigning without submitting a letter.

Nobody fired the pastor from the prophetic office. They simply stopped showing up to it, and called the empty chair humility. An empty chair kept long enough starts to look like a vacancy notice, and someone else will eventually read it that way and take the seat.

There are two ways to vacate a post, and the Church has mastered both. The first is comfort — chaplaincy dressed as ministry, blessing ribbons instead of examining them, mistaking a seat at the high table for a mandate to speak there. The second is subtler and more common now: reaction dressed as courage. A strong statement issued after the scandal breaks feels prophetic. It is not. It is commentary on someone else's script, arriving safely after the danger has passed. Punctual is not the same as prophetic.

Nathan did not book an appointment before telling David, "You are the man." Amos did not wait for Bethel's priest to find it convenient. The prophetic office was never meant to be safe — it was meant to be near enough to power to be heard, and free enough of power's patronage to say the costly thing anyway. The Kenyan Church has kept the proximity and surrendered the freedom. We sit at the table. We have simply stopped saying anything at it worth the seat.

Proximity without freedom is not influence. It is custody. And a Church in custody cannot be surprised when its blessing is requested more often than its correction.

So we outsource. Grievance moves to whoever will still say it out loud, and lately that has mostly been political movements — not because they are righteous, but because they are willing. A coalition built on ambition should never out-prophesy an altar. That it currently does is not a compliment to the coalition. It is a verdict on us.

An altar that will not speak eventually gets replaced by a podium that will. The podium is not more sacred. It is simply less afraid.

Is the Church ready for this election year? No. Not more ready than the last cycle, not measurably more trusted, not visibly braver. Ask what readiness would even look like and the honest list is short: courage that speaks before it's safe, not after. Intelligence sharp enough to recognise staged repentance for what it is.

Multiple centres of conscience, not one lone cleric absorbing the whole burden while the rest of us feel relieved someone else said it. Strategy decided before the crisis, not assembled during it.

Unity power cannot exploit by turning one pulpit against another. And repentance that is not a mood but a practice — because a Church that confesses its silence and changes nothing has not repented. It has merely felt bad in public.

One name should not have to carry an entire denomination's conscience. When it does, that is not a tribute to the one who carries it. It is a headcount of everyone who let them.

Meanwhile the power-hunters have upgraded. Better data, better staging, better-rehearsed remorse. Ask most Kenyans to name the Church's strategy for this election and you get a shrug, or one name — because a single voice is what comes to mind when the institution hasn't shown up with a plan at all. That is not a compliment to the one voice. It is an indictment of the rest of us.

Here is the harder question underneath all of it. We have watched leaders campaign in our pulpits, altar calls timed to political calendars, scripture recited with campaign cadence. Having accepted that invitation, we owe ourselves an honest reckoning: were we entitled to expect a Christian dimension in what followed?

If yes — we have not seen it. Not in how the poor are treated. Not in the honesty of public speech. Not in the humility of power. An unmet expectation is not a disappointment to swallow quietly. It is evidence, and evidence demands a verdict.

If no — then say so plainly, and admit what it costs: that being Christian is a private affair from which the public is owed nothing. That testimony is decoration, not accountability. A leader can be born again at the altar and brutal in office, and Scripture never treated those as reconcilable facts requiring a kind explanation — "by their fruits" was always a public test, not a private one. Faith without works is not dormant. It is dead.

There is a version of Kenyan faith that has learned to keep two separate ledgers — one for the soul, audited weekly at the altar, and one for public office, never audited at all. We have allowed leaders to treat a testimony as a closing argument rather than an opening one. Say the sinner's prayer, and the file is marked settled. That is not grace. Grace was never meant to end the conversation about a life. It was meant to begin a harder one.

Which means the accounting is still owed. And if the Church will not perform it, the voter must be equipped to perform it alone — trained to tell a testimony from a track record, a verse quoted at a rally from a policy that actually honours it. An electorate that cannot tell the difference will keep rewarding the performance of faith over its practice, and keep being surprised when the two turn out, again, not to be the same thing.

Voter education has become shorthand for teaching people how to mark a ballot correctly. That is the smaller half of the task. The larger half is teaching a congregation to read a life the way it already knows how to read a sermon — for consistency, for fruit, for whether the words survive contact with conduct. A people fluent in that kind of reading cannot be fooled twice by the same performance.

The nation is still waiting at the Church's door. It has not stopped believing something real might be behind it. That patience is a grace we did not earn and will not be extended forever. The kingdom we claim cannot be shaken. It is past time we stopped behaving like it could.

We were given a door people still trust more than they should, given everything they have watched us fail to say. That trust is not evidence we have been faithful. It is evidence of how long a people will wait for a faithfulness they have not yet seen — and evidence expires.