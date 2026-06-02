Governor Lusaka speaks of Ruto's succession in 2032

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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka at a past event. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has said the Mulembe Nation is positioned to succeed President William Ruto in 2032.

He said the Western region is not interested in the Deputy President position in 2027, but is eyeing the presidency after Ruto's tenure ends.

Lusaka, who is one of Ruto's political allies in the region and has been coordinating his re-election campaigns, insisted that the region's political ambition is to produce a President in 2032.

Speaking in Kiminini, Trans-Nzoia County, during a Kenya Kwanza Western Two-Term Brigade empowerment forum, Lusaka argued the Western region has the numbers, leadership capacity, and political goodwill to produce President Ruto's successor.

"We are no longer interested in the position of the deputy president, but the region is angling to capture power after the exit of President William Ruto in 2032," he said.

While drumming up support for President Ruto's re-election, Lusaka said the region's numerical advantage is critical in the country's power game.

The region, he said, has produced three deputy presidents and is keen on the presidency.

He rallied leaders from the region to put aside their political differences and strategically unite behind a common agenda that would place the community at the centre of Kenya's succession politics after President Ruto's tenure.

"Our unity is critical in the power game. Let us set aside our political differences and work for a common political agenda of producing a candidate to succeed President Ruto in 2032," he urged.

The empowerment event hosted by area MP Maurice Bissau was to support the local matatu sector through the acquisition of a Nissan matatu.

Lusaka cautioned Luhya leaders aligned with the opposition against being lured by promises of the Deputy President's position in the ongoing opposition political arrangements.

He claimed that the Deputy President position offer is likely to deny the region the opportunity of ascending to power.

"I'm warning my brothers in the opposition against being manipulated with the promise of the deputy president seat. The offer is to serve the political interests of some individuals and deny the region the opportunity to pursue the presidency," he alleged.

He alleged that some leaders in the opposition are out to use the Mulembe Nation's numbers for their personal political interests and vowed to scatter the political scheme.

"We are aware of their scheme to use our numerical strength to enable them to capture the presidency, but we are not going to allow their scheme. This time, we must sit together, remain united, and support one of our own for the presidency in 2032," he said.

The governor called on Western Kenya voters to overwhelmingly support President Ruto's re-election in 2027, saying the President's development record across key sectors had laid a strong foundation for continued partnership between the region and the national government.

"No meaningful development comes from the opposition. Our region stands to benefit more by supporting President Ruto and working with the government," he added.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who deputize Lusaka in the Ruto re-election coordination team, accused opposition leaders of a plot to exploit the Western region's vote strength through what he alleged as "empty promises" of the Deputy President position.

Savula said leaders from the region had begun to lay the groundwork for a Luhya presidency in 2032 and urged residents to support President Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

Bissau noted that for the Western region to realise meaningful development and political influence, it is for us to remain firmly in the government and support President Ruto's re-election in 2027.

"The surest path to a Luhya presidency in 2032 is by standing with President Ruto in 2027. Our support today will strengthen our case tomorrow," Bisau said.

He urged Trans Nzoia residents to continue supporting the Kenya Kwanza government to accelerate development and strengthen the region's bargaining power in national politics.

Other leaders present included Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Vihiga Woman Representative Dr. Beatrice Adagala, Teso South MP Mary Emase, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana, UDA Senator Consolata Wakwabubi, and several other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

The leaders rallied residents to back President Ruto's re-election in 2027 and a Luhya presidency in 2032.