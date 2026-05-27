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Gachagua warns of ethnic politics, rising insecurity countrywide

By Daniel Chege | May. 27, 2026
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DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua yesterday sustained sharp attack on the government, criticising President William Ruto’s administration over the high cost of living, alleged corruption and rising insecurity.

Speaking in Nakuru City during a funeral service of the wife of Bishop David Macharia, General Overseer of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, the impeached former Deputy President warned that Kenya Kwanza leaders risk destabilising the country through what he termed ethnic rhetoric.

He accused senior leaders, including UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, Treasury CS John Mbadi and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, of allegedly profiling one community.

Gachagua called for peace, recalling the 2007/2008 post-election violence in Nakuru and warned against a repeat of such unrest.

“Stop drums of war, profiling and threatening one community,” he said.

He called for unity, saying all communities have equal rights to live, trade and own property anywhere in the country and asked the targeted community to remain calm.

“We do not want to be threatened. The community in question has contributed immensely to the Kenyan economy,” he said.

He urged focus on the killing of PCEA Reverend Julius Ndumia, saying insecurity was worsening. “If the President is not safe, who is in this country?” he asked, alleging police failures in security management.

Gachagua also alleged that children were disappearing daily and condemned alleged police collaboration with criminals.

He defended retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he should not be blamed for current economic challenges.

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