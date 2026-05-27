Ruto allies beat drums of war as NCIC sits on the fence

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar speaks at the party headquarters in Nairobi on November 28, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar is facing intense criticism for what many describe as hate mongering and tribal incitement.

His recent remarks targeting a specific community, delivered in the presence of President William Ruto have sparked widespread outrage, painting him as a figure willing to stoke division to curry favour with his political master