Ruto allies beat drums of war as NCIC sits on the fence

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar is facing intense criticism for what many describe as hate mongering and tribal incitement.
His recent remarks targeting a specific community, delivered in the presence of President William Ruto have sparked widespread outrage, painting him as a figure willing to stoke division to curry favour with his political master
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