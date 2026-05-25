MP Memusi Kanchory calls for political tolerance, national unity

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Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory addresses residents in Lesoit village, Matapato South Ward. [Josphat Kinyanjui, Standard]

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory has called on Kenyans to embrace political tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

Kanchory emphasized that sustainable national development can only be achieved in an environment where citizens respect different political opinions.

Addressing residents in Lesoit village, Matapato South Ward, the MP urged communities to rise above political divisions and instead focus on strengthening social cohesion.

He said that disagreements in leadership choices should never translate into hatred, hostility, or the breakdown of relationships within communities.

Kanchor emphasized that Kenya’s democratic system is anchored in freedom of expression, association, and choice, but cautioned that such freedoms must be exercised responsibly.

He said that democracy should serve as a platform for constructive competition of ideas and leadership solutions rather than a source of conflict and division among citizens.

The MP further observed that grassroots development heavily depends on unity among residents, saying that political disagreements often derail progress when communities fail to prioritise shared needs such as improved infrastructure, access to clean water, quality education, and economic empowerment opportunities.

He stressed that united communities are better positioned to lobby for and implement development projects that benefit everyone.

Memusi called on leaders across all levels of governance to lead by example by promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, and respect, especially during politically sensitive periods.

He said leaders carry a moral responsibility to guide citizens toward peaceful engagement rather than fueling divisions that may destabilise communities.

The legislator appealed to young people and local residents to remain peaceful and avoid incited to cause violence.

Instead, he encouraged them to channel their energy into productive activities such as education, entrepreneurship, and community development initiatives that contribute to long-term growth and stability.

Memusi reiterated that Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity, and different cultures, opinions, and political beliefs should be viewed as a national asset rather than a source of conflict.

He maintained that long-term stability and prosperity can only be achieved when citizens embrace one another as partners in nation-building, regardless of political affiliation.

His remarks come amid growing calls from leaders across the country for unity, tolerance, and peaceful political engagement as Kenya continues to strengthen its democratic space and development agenda at both national and grassroots levels.