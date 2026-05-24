Ruto's Trojan Horses for 2027

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and President William Ruto at past event [File]

President William Ruto appears to be strategically placing Trojan Horses in different regions of the country, to run either run as friendly opponents in the 2027 race or as spoilers to cause confusion and split votes.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has of late been sending mixed signals on the evolving situation in president’s camp and hid dwindling popularity ratings in western Kenya.