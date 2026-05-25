Cabinet secretaries, top officials plot political comeback in 2027

Mining CS Hassan Joho addresses a political rally in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County on May 23, 2026. [Hassan Ali Joho, X]

As the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election, there are growing signs of a fragmented government, with several Cabinet Secretaries and other senior officials appearing to shift focus to future political ambitions.

A number of Cabinet Secretaries are reportedly strategising on running for various seats in the next election.