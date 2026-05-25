Police arrest woman over teacher's mystery death in Webuye

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The deputy principal of St Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School in Webuye Constituency was pronounced dead minutes after he collapsed in a hotel room after attending a school function.

Police have described the death of Caleb Wekesa Nakhisa as a suspected murder case.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Webuye Sub-County Hospital on Saturday morning.

According to the police report filed at Webuye Police Station under OB No. 02/24/05/2026 at 3am, Nakhisa was with a woman.

The police report states that the 28-year-old woman spent the evening of May 23, 2026 with the deputy principal at entertainment joints within Webuye town.

Police said the woman, accompanied by two employees of Satellite Hotel identified as Juliet Lusamoywa and Mildred Simiyu, told investigators that she met Nakhisa at SK Club at around 8pm, where they took drinks with friends before they proceeded to Thumbs Club.

The deputy principal and the woman reportedly left the entertainment joint at 11pm and checked into Satellite Hotel for the night.

“At around 12.20am on May 24, the deceased reportedly started feeling unwell. The woman informed the hotel management, who responded and found him foaming at the mouth inside the room,” reads part of the police report.

Hotel staff and the woman rushed Nakhisa to Calvary Hospital in Webuye before he was referred to Webuye Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes after arrival.

Police officers from Matulo Police Post and detectives from the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office (SCCIO) visited the scene and documented evidence.

Police said that the woman was placed in custody to assist detectives with investigations into the incident.

The circumstances surrounding Nakhisa’s death remain unclear as investigators await toxicology and other forensic results that could shed more light on what transpired during his final moments.

Speaking at Webuye Referral Hospital, the deceased’s father, Maurice Nakhisa, said they were devastated by his sudden death and demanded answers over the mystery surrounding the matter.

“We received shocking news that our son had died and rushed to the mortuary to confirm. Police and doctors informed us he died on arrival. A postmortem has been conducted, and it showed cardiac arrest with black blood oozing from the body. We want investigations completed so that the family can know exactly what happened,” said Nakhisa.

A relative, Bilgram Nakhisa, described the deceased as healthy and hard-working, saying his death had raised many unanswered questions.

The widow, Rachel Nekesa, emotionally recounted the moment she learnt about her husband’s death.

“I was informed early Sunday morning by my employer that I needed to rush to Webuye Hospital to confirm whether the deceased was my husband. When I arrived, I found he was not in the casualty ward but in the mortuary labelled ‘dead on arrival’,” she said.

Nekesa said they had been married for 20 years and were blessed with four children.

“This is a huge blow to the family. We have done the postmortem, and the report indicates cardiac arrest. I just pray he rests in peace,” she said.

Bungoma, Kenya, Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General Augustine Luketelo described Nakhisa’s death as a major loss to the teaching fraternity.

“Teachers are under immense pressure balancing work and family responsibilities. Cases of high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer are becoming common among teachers. We urge them to go for regular medical check-ups,” said Luketelo.

However, details contained in a police report seen by The Standard paint a puzzling picture surrounding the teacher’s final hours.