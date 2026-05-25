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IEBC walks tightrope over degree rule for MP, MCA aspirants

By Josphat Thiong’o | May. 25, 2026
 IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon. [FILE]

As the clock ticks towards the 2027 General Election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) still faces the daunting task of enforcing the university degree requirement for parliamentary aspirants.

The commission has struggled to implement the requirement since 2015 due to opposition from Members of Parliament and court orders favouring aspirants with little or no formal education.

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