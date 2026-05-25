'Opposition Bye Bye': Wanga signals ODM's full shift to Ruto camp

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during a rally in Dandora, Nairobi County. [Gladys Wanga, X]

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has declared that ODM will no longer play opposition politics, signalling the party’s firm commitment to the broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Ushirika Primary School in Dandora on Sunday, Wanga said the Orange party had made a deliberate decision to work with government in advancing the interests of Kenyans instead of engaging in street protests.