'Opposition Bye Bye': Wanga signals ODM's full shift to Ruto camp

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has declared that ODM will no longer play opposition politics, signalling the party’s firm commitment to the broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Speaking during a fundraiser at Ushirika Primary School in Dandora on Sunday, Wanga said the Orange party had made a deliberate decision to work with government in advancing the interests of Kenyans instead of engaging in street protests.
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