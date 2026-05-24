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Raila Junior urges government to embrace dialogue to stem rising tension

By Noel Nabiswa | May. 24, 2026
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Raila Odinga Junior says tension in the country has been sparked by the high cost of living. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga Junior has urged the government to embrace dialogue to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said tension in the country has been sparked by the high cost of living.

Raila Junior linked the recent demonstrations against fuel prices to lack of clear communication, saying the situation wouldn’t have escalated if dialogue had been initiated earlier.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, he said his father, the late Raila Odinga, was a peaceful man, who had Kenyans interests at heart and would always embrace dialogue to address issues facing Kenyans. 

“Baba was the one who initiated national dialogue, he was a man who was loved by many and I know he is still loved even though he is not here with us. He was one person who wouldn’t seat back and watch Kenyans suffer, he talked and that’s why he was loved by many,” said Raila Junior. 

He acknowledged that the rise in fuel prices was a global problem which the government had no control over but said that when communication is done in the right way Kenyans will not take their frustrations to the street. 

At the same time, Raila Junior admitted that there were political differences in the ODM and urged leaders to unite for the sake of the party’s future.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand, this is Lincoln’s quote and we should live with this, it is high time for us as a party to unite for the betterment of our party or else things are not to work if we work divided,” he added.

Raila Junior noted that Arsenal, which his father supported, had won the English Premier League, saying this would have resulted in a “public holiday.”

“If Baba was alive today, Tuesday would have been a holiday. We were loyal to the club, waited for 22 years and now we have it but sad enough Baba is not here to witness this win,” he said.

The event later turned chaotic after youths were blocked from talking to Raila Junior. The youth destroyed church property and stole valuables from the people before police contained the situation. 

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Raila Odinga Junior kenya's Fuel Prices ODM Wrangles High Cost Of Living
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