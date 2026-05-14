Sifuna faction rejects ODM's call for 2027 candidates applications

ODM has officially kicked off its preparations for the 2027 General Election by inviting interested members to apply for nomination to run for election under the party ticket, a move that has intensified speculation over an ongoing supremacy battle within the party.
In a notice issued by the National Elections Coordinating Committee chairperson, Emily Awita, ODM announced that applications are open for six elective positions.
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