Sifuna faction rejects ODM's call for 2027 candidates applications

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a past Linda Mwananchi rally. [File, Standard]

ODM has officially kicked off its preparations for the 2027 General Election by inviting interested members to apply for nomination to run for election under the party ticket, a move that has intensified speculation over an ongoing supremacy battle within the party.

In a notice issued by the National Elections Coordinating Committee chairperson, Emily Awita, ODM announced that applications are open for six elective positions.