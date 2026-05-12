ODM invites applications for presidency, five other elective seats

Audio By Vocalize

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has invited applications for six elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election, including the presidency.

In a notice issued by National Elections Coordinating Committee chairperson Emily Awita, the party said applications are now open to members seeking to contest on the ODM ticket.

The positions are president, governor, senator, county woman representative, member of parliament and member of the county assembly.

Interested members are required to submit their applications through the party portal by June 30, 2026. The Party also urged members to verify their registration details.

“To guarantee a credible process, we urge our party members to continuously engage the National Elections Coordinating Committee for any clarifications,” Awita said.

The notice comes after ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance announced plans to begin coalition talks ahead of the 2027 election.

Oburu Oginga and President William Ruto were mandated by their respective parties to spearhead the discussions, which are expected to focus on possible support for Ruto’s re-election bid.

However, negotiations have yet to begin amid disagreements between the two sides.

Among the key sticking points is the deputy president position, currently held by Kithure Kindiki.

ODM is reportedly seeking the slot as part of any agreement to back Ruto, while Kenya Kwanza leaders have opposed the proposal.

The parties are also divided over zoning arrangements. ODM wants Kenya Kwanza to avoid fielding candidates in its perceived strongholds such as Nyanza and parts of Western Kenya. Kenya Kwanza, however, insists it intends to contest seats across the country.

Leaders from both camps maintain that an alliance between ODM and Kenya Kwanza would strengthen Ruto’s re-election prospects, though they are yet to agree on a formula.

Ruto is expected to face a united opposition front led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang’i and Martha Karua.

A separate faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo has also emerged, raising the prospect of a third political force.

Ruto's main challenger remains unclear ahead of the high-stakes election, which could involve more than 25 million voters.

Data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) shows that 22.1 million voters were registered for the 2022 General Election, although fewer than 14 million cast ballots.

The commission says it has registered about 2.6 million new voters since September 2025. Of those, 2,345,476 were registered between March 30 and April 28 during the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

An additional 267,249 voters were registered between September 2025 and March 29, 2026.