Oburu moves to calm branch tensions amid UDA, Linda Mwananchi pressure

ODM leader Oburu Odinga addresses party delegates at his home in Bondo, Siaya. [File, Standard]

The ODM leadership has moved to contain growing internal divisions in Kakamega County amid fears of a falling out and pressure from the UDA party.

On Monday, Party Leader Oburu Oginga convened a consultative meeting in Nairobi, bringing together top party officials and leaders from Kakamega in what insiders described as a move to restore unity and strengthen the party’s grip on one of its traditional strongholds.