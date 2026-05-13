Oburu moves to calm branch tensions amid UDA, Linda Mwananchi pressure

The ODM leadership has moved to contain growing internal divisions in Kakamega County amid fears of a falling out and pressure from the UDA party.
On Monday, Party Leader Oburu Oginga convened a consultative meeting in Nairobi, bringing together top party officials and leaders from Kakamega in what insiders described as a move to restore unity and strengthen the party’s grip on one of its traditional strongholds.
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