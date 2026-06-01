Ruto bets on water for northern Kenya at historic Madaraka Day

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during the 63rd Madaraka Day at Wajir Stadium. [PCS]

President William Ruto has pledged 50 mega dams and millions of acres of new farmland, declaring irrigation the engine of northern Kenya's economic transformation.

Speaking at Wajir Stadium during the 63rd Madaraka Day, on Monday, June 1, Ruto announced plans to bring 2.5 million acres under irrigation within five to seven years through a programme covering 50 mega dams, 200 medium and small dams and thousands of micro-dam projects nationwide.

"We are investing deliberately in Northern Kenya. To unlock that potential, the fundamental resource is water. Water means irrigation, water means food production, industry, resilience and opportunity," said Ruto.

Wajir County hosted a national celebration for the first time since independence in 1963, with the government framing the choice as recognition of the region's growing role in Kenya's economic agenda.

Ruto named several priority projects across the country, including the Ewaso Nyiro Basin in Isiolo, the High Grand Falls Dam in Tana River, a proposed mega dam on River Daua in Mandera and the long-proposed Bute Dam in Wajir North.

He also cited the Siliki Canal in Garissa, Lowaat in Turkana, Narosura in Narok and Arror in Elgeyo Marakwet.

"Each of these dams is a statement that no county is too remote to deserve development and no river is too far to be harnessed for the good of Kenya. What was once called remote will become strategic, and what was once neglected will become indispensable to our food security, our prosperity, and the future we are building together," noted the President.

Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho, who attended the celebrations, will oversee delivery of the programme alongside other infrastructure projects the President outlined.