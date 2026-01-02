ODM is not for sale, Oburu says amid party auction claims

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga he party’s constitution dictates that its party leader is the automatic party presidential candidate during the election. [File, Standard]

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has declared he will be on the presidential ballot if the party decides to go it alone during next year’s general election.

Dr Oburu said that the party’s constitution dictates that its party leader is the automatic party presidential candidate during the election.

At the same time, the Siaya senator dismissed reports that some individuals in ODM are auctioning the party to President William Ruto, saying nobody can afford its price.

“I am the ODM presidential candidate in 2027. Anyone else seeking the presidency should find another party. ODM is not for sale as it is too big and costly for anybody to buy it,” he said.

Oburu, who was speaking at a South Coast hotel, also dismissed claims that the ODM party had already been sold, terming those saying so as daydreamers.

He explained that at the end of this year the party will decide whether to go it alone or form a coalition with those having ambitions to run on the party as presidential candidate to hold their horses.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that our constitution already has a presidential candidate and that presidential candidate is the party leader. I am the presidential candidate for ODM if ODM decides to go it alone. Anybody who is preparing himself to go for a presidential election in ODM should think twice and go to another party,” said Oburu.

Oburu insisted that although ODM is in the so-called broad-based government, it did not mean it would not field a presidential candidate.

He said the party was already reorganising itself in preparation for next year's general election, insisting the party will be ready to either go it alone or form a coalition before the end of this year.

Oburu said the party was still consulting among its grassroots level leaders and will make a decision by the end of this year whether to go it alone or form a coalition with other political parties.

“Since I am the party leader, then it is me who will be the presidential candidate because that is what the party’s constitution says. If we are going it alone, then I am the presidential candidate,” said Oburu.

Oburu, who was elevated to ODM party leader following the death of Raila Odinga insisted the party was strong and it was too big for anybody buy it.

Last Tuesday, Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed some leaders were scheming to buy political parties, terming it as a scheme to kill democracy in the country.

Orengo warned that those scheming to auction ODM will not succeed and asked the party members to be vigilant and resist any attempt to “swallow the party.”

But Oburu, who did not mention anybody insisted ODM was too big and wondered who among its leaders would receive the money on behalf of the party.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has also maintained that the party was reorganising itself in preparation for next year’s general election saying the question of being sold was not there.