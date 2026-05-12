IPOA blames politicians for rising political violence

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State sponsored goons whipping journalists and protestors along Waiyaki Way during Justice For Albert Ojwang Protests on June 17, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has now raised concern over the rising cases of violence, insecurity, and chaos in political rallies in the country and placed blame on the political class.

This came even as the Authority warned that Kenya risks sliding into heightened instability if leaders do not tone down inflammatory rhetoric in the build-up to the General Election next year.

IPOA, led by Commissioner Jackline Mwenesi, regretted a growing culture of confrontational politics, inflammatory utterances, and the use of hired goons during political gatherings, saying political leaders must take responsibility for the increasingly toxic political environment taking shape across the country.

“The buck stops with the political class to lower the temperatures. Politicians have a duty to ensure their supporters conduct themselves peacefully during rallies, demonstrations, and public engagements,” Mwenesi said.

Unless politicians exercise restraint and embrace responsible leadership, she warned, isolated incidents of violence witnessed during recent political rallies could escalate into a broader national security challenge as the 2027 polls draw nearer.

According to IPOA, this state of affairs has been placing immense pressure on security agencies, raising fears of a repeat of the election-related violence that has characterised previous political cycles in the country.

IPOA made the remarks at the close of a retreat with the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security.

Mwenesi urged leaders against incitement, reckless mobilisation, and attempts to provoke confrontations with law enforcement officers for political mileage, saying such actions only heighten tensions and endanger lives.

She, however, dismissed claims that police are overwhelmed and are unable to contain the growing political tensions.

IPOA stated that police officers were increasingly finding themselves trapped in hostile and politically charged environments created by rival factions, forcing them to navigate accusations of bias and brutality while maintaining law and order.

Another IPOA Commissioner, Ken william Nyakomitah, raised similar concerns, saying political intolerance and deliberate provocation of security agencies are creating unnecessary tensions across the country.

He urged politicians to respect the rule of law and allow police officers to discharge their duties professionally without political interference or intimidation.

“Leaders must desist from using inflammatory language and mobilising supporters in ways that threaten peace and public safety. Political competition should never come at the expense of national stability,” Nyakomitah said.

“We must protect constitutional freedoms, but equally ensure those freedoms are exercised responsibly and without violence. Kenya cannot afford a cycle of politically instigated chaos.”

There has been growing concern over rising incidents of violence, destruction of property, and allegations of police misconduct during both opposition and government-linked political events.

Some of these incidents have resulted in injuries, destruction of property, and clashes between rival political supporters and security personnel.

Lari MP Mburu Kahangara questioned IPOA’s authority in handling incidents where police officers are allegedly captured firing at parked vehicles and smashing windscreens during the chaotic confrontation.

“This is something in the public domain. Has anything been done to establish the command structure and officers involved? Such actions give a bad name not just to the police but to the government as well,” Kahangara said.

But IPOA said investigations into the incident had been complicated by inconsistencies in police deployment records.

The committee members urged IPOA to adopt a more preventive approach instead of waiting for violence to occur before intervening, with Sotik MP Francis Sigei urging the authority to leverage on technology and intelligence to predict and mitigate unrest before situations spiral out of control.

“I would like to see IPOA being more proactive, looking at possible scenarios and deploying technology accordingly,” Sigei said,

The Committee Vice Chairperson Dido Rasso questioned IPOA’s definition of “legitimate use of force” in a politically volatile environment, warning that Kenya’s electoral history points to potentially heightened tensions in 2027.

“What is your projection based on this history? Leadership, both political and institutional, must take responsibility to prevent chaos,” Rasso said.

IPOA officials acknowledged the concerns, disclosing that the authority had already begun modelling possible election-related scenarios based on historical trends to improve preparedness and response mechanisms.

The authority said they are studying historical patterns and projecting possible outcomes to better prepare, adding that police commanders must take decisive action against leaders and groups inciting violence and disorder.