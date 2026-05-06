Government, unions do not care about workers, Gachagua says

Opposition leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing residents of Katutu in Kitui county on April 22, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday made a scathing attack against the government and labor unions for neglecting workers, who he says have now been left on their own, with their dignity shattered.

Gachagua said that Kenyan workers expected to get relief and hope on Labour Day but all they received were false promises repeated year after year, insisting that the journey to restore mutilated pay slips has begun.