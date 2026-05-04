I'm not scared of United Opposition, says Ruto

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President William Ruto attends service at AIC Githumu, Kandara, Murang’a County, on May 3, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has declared that said he was not afraid of his opponents but would not engage them in hurling insults, as it has been their tradition.

The Head of State said that his administration has initiated tangible development programmes in the country that, upon completion, will transform the living standard of the people.

Addressing faithful in Githumu AIC Church in Kandara, Murang’a on Sunday, he said he would not entertain baseless politics, as he was focused on the transformation of the country through the implementation of projects.

“I challenge my opponents to produce their development scorecards and am ready to provide mine at election time,” he said.

Ruto noted that his administration has allocated Sh600 billion for the affordable housing programme, with Murang'a getting Sh27 billion for the construction of 5,000 housing units and 25 modern markets. There are also plans to construct hostels for 4,500 students in the local colleges.

The President said the agriculture programme in Murang'a would benefit from 12 milk coolers and the modernisation of the coffee factories.

He announced that capitation was disbursed to before they opened for the second term.

“I have come up with a programme designed to remit the capitation before the schools opened, unlike before when there was a delay,” he said.

Leaders who included Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina lauded Ruto for initiating housing, roads, and market programmes that, once completed, will transform the living standards of the people across the country.

Chege lauded Ruto for his development programme that includes affordable houses, SHA, among others.

“There are leaders in Kenya, but Ruto has touched the lives of the venerable persons in the community,” she said.

Ms Wahome said the National Infrastructure Fund will fund the construction of roads, housing and other bigger programmes.

In foreign countries, Wahome said, Kenya is celebrated for the affordable housing law, and many are interested in learning from the same.

“Already in the housing programmes, 500 modern markets under construction have engaged 630,000 youth,” said Wahome, and assured that the Ruto administration will receive backing from the Mt Kenya region for his development.

Other leaders present were Kerra Chairman Antony Mwaura, MP Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), Senator Veronica Maina (nominated), Murang’a senatorial aspirant Patrick Muigai and Murang’a MCAs.