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I don't need "big English" to deliver, Omanyo tells Linda Mwananchi

By Mary Imenza | May. 2, 2026
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Busia County MP Catherine Omanyo during a grassroots empowerment event at Segero Primary School in Nambale Constituency, Busia County. [@HonOmanyo, X]

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo has dismissed criticisms and comparisons between her and embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, claiming she has what it takes to serve as the acting SG.

Speaking during a grassroots empowerment event at Segero Primary School in Nambale Constituency, Busia County, Omanyo projected confidence amid growing internal tensions within the opposition party, saying she was ready to face off with rivals at the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC)election.

Omanyo accused individuals aligned to the “Linda Mwananchi” faction associated with Sifuna of attempting to intimidate her, but maintained that her long political experience had prepared her to withstand pressure and ridicule.

“I am the Secretary General of ODM, a major party not just in East Africa but across Central Africa. There are those trying to intimidate me, but they will not succeed,” said Omanyo.

“I have been seasoned in politics since 2007, and such threats cannot shake me. Anyone eyeing this SG position will face me head-on at the party’s NDC elections if they truly believe in themselves,” she added.

Omanyo stated that she has studied at the University of Nairobi, and she was elected to represent the people, not to brag about how her English is better.

"This mini product has gone up to University of Nairobi, tell them and warn them that Omanyo was elected to represent us. Not to go and brag about how big her English is. I don't need to go and speak big English," she said.

"Those who speak big English have never delivered a president and are not effective. But these simple girls will deliver a president," said Omanyo.

The MP said she will neither be intimidated nor forced to resign despite her looking younger, because the position has given her influence.

Her remarks come amid simmering succession battles and growing divisions within ODM, with different factions jostling for influence ahead of future party elections.

At the same time, Omanyo urged Busia residents to support the Kenya Kwanza administration, praising President William Ruto for implementing development projects in the county.

She cited the ongoing construction and tarmacking of key roads linking Namwitsula, Nambale, Akobwait, Amukura, Samia and Sio Port in Budalang’i as evidence of the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

“All this is development brought by President William Ruto. What we want here in Busia is development, not protests,” said.

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Catherine Omanyo ODM Secretary General Linda Mwananchi Faction ODM Wrangles
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