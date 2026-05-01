Sifuna: For 'wantam' to actualise, United Opposition must make hard decisions

Sifuna signals a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 election battle. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed that his Linda Mwananchi team will join the United Alternative Government in a broad strategy aimed at unseating President William Ruto in next year’s elections.

The ODM Secretary-General said the two sides must agree on a clear formula to produce a strong joint candidate who will face the President, warning that failure to do so could split votes and hand Ruto an unfair advantage.