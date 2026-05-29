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Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire

By Julius Chepkwony | May. 29, 2026

Parents overcome by emotions at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on May 28, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A devastating dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has left 16 students dead and scores of others injured.

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Related Topics

Utumishi Girls Academy Fire School Fire Gilgil Dormitory Fire Dormitory Fire Deaths
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