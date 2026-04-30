Sifuna signals opposition unity bid to oust Ruto in 2027

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna. [File,Standard]

Embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna now says the only formula for removing President William Ruto from office in 2027 is a single united opposition coalition.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha on Thursday, April 30, Sifuna said defeating Ruto would require difficult negotiations across opposition ranks, warning that a divided field would hand the president an easy path to re-election.