Sifuna signals opposition unity bid to oust Ruto in 2027

Embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna now says the only formula for removing President William Ruto from office in 2027 is a single united opposition coalition.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha on Thursday, April 30, Sifuna said defeating Ruto would require difficult negotiations across opposition ranks, warning that a divided field would hand the president an easy path to re-election.
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