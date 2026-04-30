Senate uncovers ghost Municipalities and financial mess

The Senate has uncovered how Municipalities in the Counties have failed to fully operationalize Municipality Charters, have weak budgetary control and also suffer from revenue under-realisation.
A report by the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee shows that the Municipalities had unsupported or undisclosed property and plant and equipment.
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