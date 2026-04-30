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Senate uncovers ghost Municipalities and financial mess

By Edwin Nyarangi | Apr. 30, 2026
Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi. [File, Standard]

The Senate has uncovered how Municipalities in the Counties have failed to fully operationalize Municipality Charters, have weak budgetary control and also suffer from revenue under-realisation.

A report by the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee shows that the Municipalities had unsupported or undisclosed property and plant and equipment.

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Related Topics

Municipality Charters Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi  Eldoret Municipality Maralal Municipality
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