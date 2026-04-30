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Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs

By Ndungu Gachane | Apr. 30, 2026
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past event. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Wycliffe Oparanya on Wednesday met more than 30 MPs from Western region to strategise on how they will approach next year’s polls.

Their meeting comes at a time Luhya regional politics is facing a dramatic shift from their grip to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna whose rallies in the region have attracted massive support from the electorate and the elected leaders.

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Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Western MPs UDA-ODM Talks
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