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Katwa Kigen's bid for Supreme Court bench hounded by Ruto links

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 29, 2026
Justice Katwa Kigen during the JSC interview for the position of Supreme Court Judge at the Milimani courts on 28th April 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

'Nemo iudex in causa sua' is a principle in law that translates to one cannot be a judge in his own case. This was one of the objections that Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen was faced with over his relationship with President William Ruto.

Justice Kigen was hard-pressed on two matters his association with President Ruto and calls for impartiality, and his desire to sit at the Supreme Court despite being months old in the judiciary.

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Judge Katwa Kigen JSC Interviews Supreme Court Judges President William Ruto
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