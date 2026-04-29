Governors eat humble pie, agree to appear before Senate committees

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit in a scuffle with Senator Sifuna outside Parliament on April 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The stalemate between the Senate and the Council of Governors over non-appearance before Senate watchdog committees after months of defiance has ended. The deadlock had threatened to cripple county funding and disrupt operations across the country.

The agreement arrived at on Monday between Senate leadership and the Council of Governors clears the way for governors to begin appearing before the County Public Accounts Committee and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee.