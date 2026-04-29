Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Governors eat humble pie, agree to appear before Senate committees

By Edwin Nyarangi | Apr. 29, 2026
Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit in a scuffle with Senator Sifuna outside Parliament on April 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The stalemate between the Senate and the Council of Governors over non-appearance before Senate watchdog committees after months of defiance has ended. The deadlock had threatened to cripple county funding and disrupt operations across the country.

The agreement arrived at on Monday between Senate leadership and the Council of Governors clears the way for governors to begin appearing before the County Public Accounts Committee and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Senate CPAC CPAC Summons Senate Summons Council Of Governors
.

Latest Stories

KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
30 mins ago
Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study
Real Estate
By AFP
30 mins ago
Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
By Macharia Kamau 30 mins ago
Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
By Ndungu Gachane 30 mins ago
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
By Josphat Thiongó 30 mins ago
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
By Kamau Muthoni 30 mins ago
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved