Why Gachagua has cancelled London tour

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing residents of Katutu in Kitui county on April 22, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cancelled his London tour slated for next month to oversee his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) nominations for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat by-election, scheduled for July 16 this year.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Gachagua’s confidant, told Kameme FM in an interview that Gachagua cancelled his tour for him to personally closely monitor the nominations and to ensure that they will be free, fair, credible and accurate nominations.