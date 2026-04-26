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Ol Kalou Constituency heads to by-election on July 16

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 26, 2026
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A polling station during a past election. [File, Standard]

Voters in Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, will on July 16, 2026, get a chance to elect their new Member of Parliament following the official declaration of a vacancy in the seat.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the by-election date on Sunday, just days after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula issued the writs formally declaring the seat vacant.

In a gazette notice, the commission confirmed that the mini-poll will take place on Thursday, July 16.

The seat fell vacant after the death of area MP David Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29 at Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

IEBC has appointed Anthony Muhia Njiraini as the Returning Officer for the by-election, assisted by Deputy Returning Officer Maurine Chepkemoi Kisiero.

Political parties intending to participate in the by-election have until May 4 to submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised officials. They are also required to present details of aspirants set to take part in party primaries, including the dates of those nominations.

The commission has scheduled May 25 and 26 for the submission of nomination papers by both political parties and independent candidates.

Parties must also resolve any internal disputes arising from primaries and submit their final list of candidates by May 15.

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