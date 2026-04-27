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Kiunjuri urges Laikipia residents to judge leaders based on their track record

By James Munyeki | Apr. 27, 2026
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Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri tells constituents to shun leaders who fail to address their concerns. [File, Standard]

Political leaders in Laikipia County, led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, have called on residents to evaluate leaders based on their development record instead of party affiliation.

They urged voters to evaluate the performance of candidates seeking various positions to ensure they elect suitable individuals.

Kiunjuri told the constituents to shun leaders who fail to meaningfully engage with them and address their concerns.

"I urge the residents in Laikipia County to check on the development records of their leaders ahead of the next General Election. The party of choice should not decide on who will be elected," he noted

Speaking at the same forum, in Gatero location, Igwamiti Ward, Sarolyne Wanjiku who is eyeing the Senate, criticised the state of Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, describing conditions as deplorable.

"This is an issue that should be looked at. We cannot have patients suffering, and yet we have funds from the county government," she lamented.

She faulted Senator John Kinyua for allegedly failing to effectively oversight the county government.

Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri said that the ongoing development projects in the county are a result of unity among leaders, and urged residents to resist attempts by politicians to create divisions or undermine the government of the day.

The leaders delivered tents to 37 community welfare groups, an initiative that kicked off last year and was made possible through generosity and fund drives. 

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Laikipia County Leaders MP Mwangi Kiunjuri Senator John Kinyua Woman Representative Jane Kagiri
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