Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto allies accuse Uhuru of funding Linda Mwananchi

By Benard Lusigi | Apr. 27, 2026

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Farouk Kibet at a Likuyani women’s fundraiser in Kakamega County, June 27, 2025.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies have accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of funding the Linda Mwananchi and United Opposition groups in a bid to destabilise Ruto’s administration.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

William Ruto Allies Uhuru Kenyatta Linda Mwananchi Politics
.

Latest Stories

Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Coast
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
ODM seeks deputy president slot as Sifuna row exposes party divisions
Politics
By Nehemiah Okwembah and James Omoro
1 hr ago
How fuel marking technology protects public health and regional energy security
National
By Thuo Njoroge
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved