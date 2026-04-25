Orengo Vs Ruto: Unbowed Linda Mwananchi warns against forceful ODM takeover

Siaya governor James Orengo. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has issued a direct warning to President William Ruto against any attempt to weaken or take over the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), insisting the party remains firmly anchored in its founding ideals and leadership.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Friday ahead of the planned Linda Wanainchi rallies in Vihiga and Kisumu, Orengo said the movement within ODM remains determined to defend the party’s identity, legacy and political direction.