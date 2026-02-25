Wamboka replaced as MPs give bribery probe more time.

Luanda MP Dick Maungu was yesterday appointed as the interim chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following the suspension of Jack Wamboka on bribery allegations.
Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced that Maungu would serve for the duration of the inquiry by the Powers and Privileges committee or until the House resolves the matter.
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