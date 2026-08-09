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Caleb Amisi's People's Renaissance Movement set for launch on Tuesday

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 9, 2026
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Saboti MP Caleb Amisi addresses faithful at Calvary Covenant Centre Church in Komarock, Nairobi, on August 11, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi is upbeat ahead of the launch of People’s Renaissance Movement (PM) party on Tuesday.

Speaking at Calvary Covenant Centre in Komarock, Nairobi, on Sunday, Amisi said that the party is moving the Gen Z-led street revolution to the ballot. However, he admitted that changing the status quo is a daunting task

"It is not easy to disturb the status quo but we are ready to change the country through the Constitution and not the streets," he said.

The MP revealed that stated that the party draws its agenda from the Big Five animals in Kenya.

"Agility of the Leopard, the elephant in the room is corruption. Movement like buffaloes who walk in packs, without discrimination, manoeuvres like rhinos tackling corruption and finally, just like the lion is the king of the jungle, just like the Constitution which is the king of the land," he said.

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame, who accompanied Amisi, said he had submitted a formal request for the party to nominate him as the presidential flag bearer.

Antony Buluma, who is the party's Secretary General, expressed confidence in the direction that their new party is taking.

"We are all about a rebirth. We allow those who otherwise will not have an opportunity." Buluma said.

He disclosed that the Chief Guest for the party’s launch will be Richard Tsvangirai, whose father, Morgan Tsvangirai, attended ODM's 2012 National Delegates Conference of December 7, 2012, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where Raila Odinga was endorsed as the party's presidential candidate.

"The chief Guest is the son of the late Zimbabwe Prime Minister and opposition leader, Rt Hon Morgan Tsvangirai. He will arrive in the country tomorrow evening," he said.

Buluma said that other like-minded leaders such as the United Green Movement's David Maraga and People Liberation Party's Martha Karua have been invited for the NDC to be held at ASK Showgrounds.

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