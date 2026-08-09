KNH clarifies bullet recovered from 16-year-old shooting victim

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Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) say a bullet recovered during the treatment of a patient injured in a shooting incident in Pipeline, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) say a bullet recovered during the treatment of a patient injured in a shooting incident in Pipeline, Nairobi, was preserved and subsequently handed over to detectives for further investigation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 9, 2026, the hospital Senior Director of Clinical Services Dr Joel Lessan clarified that the projectile was retained as part of the medical and evidentiary records before being handled through the appropriate investigative channels.

“The Hospital wishes to clarify that the bullet/projectile recovered during medical management was retained and preserved as part of the relevant medical and evidentiary records,” said Dr Lessan.

The clarification follows reports and public concern over the whereabouts of a bullet removed from the leg of 16-year-old Abdala Lihan, who was injured during a shooting incident in Pipeline on Monday, August 3.

According to initial accounts of the incident, a bullet reportedly passed through the body of Moreen Nduku before striking Abdala and lodging in his leg. Nduku, a mother of one, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to KNH for treatment.

She died at the hospital on Friday after four days of treatment, adding to public concern surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and the handling of evidence linked to the incident.

Reports had suggested that the bullet removed from Abdala’s leg had mysteriously disappeared, prompting questions over whether the projectile had been preserved as potential evidence.

The matter also attracted attention from human rights activists, who accused the government of negligence and remaining silent over the incident.

The officer allegedly linked to the shooting was reported to be attached to Shauri Moyo Police Station. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had also faced questions over its response to the incident.

KNH, however, said the bullet had not disappeared and was handled in accordance with established medical and investigative procedures.

“In accordance with established procedures, such recovered items are handed over to investigating officers through the appropriate judicial and investigative process for further handling and forensic examination,” the hospital said.

The hospital explained that recovered items such as projectiles are treated as part of the relevant evidentiary records and are transferred through established channels to investigators for further action.

KNH further assured the public that it would continue cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

“KNH remains committed to cooperating with relevant authorities and providing any information or records required through the appropriate channels,” the statement said.

The hospital did not disclose the identity of the officers who received the bullet or provide details of any forensic examination that may have been conducted. It also did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the death of Nduku.

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the case and calls for accountability over the shooting.

Investigators are expected to establish what happened during the incident, determine responsibility and examine the recovered projectile as part of the evidence.

KNH maintains that the bullet recovered during Abdala’s treatment remains within the investigative process and is available for forensic examination by the relevant authorities.